Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & her Captain are 27 Years Strong!

It’s a double celebration for the Ekeindes!

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is celebrating her 27th wedding anniversary and her husband Captain Matthew Ekeinde‘s birthday.

The iconic actress shared a sweet photo of her and her husband with the caption “Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy… And… Happy Anniversary to us. 27 years and we only just about to get into phase 2! Last kiddo now 21… no more PG…Ready Love? U Endlessly.”