Beauty Tukura Goes Glam for Glazia Magazine’s March 2023 Issue

Beauty Tukura, the multi-talented model, beauty queen, entrepreneur, and reality TV star, is gracing the cover of Glazia Lifestyle Magazine’s latest issue. Themed “Unleashing Your Inner Badass,” the cover celebrates the versatility of women and those who love them.

In honour of Women’s History Month, Glazia Magazine’s first quarter issue, released every March, highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. Beauty Tukura was selected for the cover because she captured the hearts of not only her fans (BeeNavy) but also the general public with her elegance.

In 2019, Beauty Tukura has crowned the 43rd Miss Nigeria, a title she held until 2021. Since then, she has become an entrepreneur, model, reality TV star, and multi-brand influencer.

The Editor-In-Chief of Glazia, Omawumi Ogbe, shared exclusive details about the latest issue and expressed her excitement for the cover star, who perfectly represents the overarching theme. “We’re thrilled to present Beauty Tukura as our 2023 first quarter cover star – styled to perfection by the award-winning costume designer Yolanda Okereke. From my insightful cover interview with her to her gorgeous outfits and mindset, our cover girl embodies the theme for this issue: “Unleashing Your Inner Badass.”

“In this issue, we’re also tackling some of the most pressing topics in lifestyle, health, food, entertainment, and fashion. Our team also created a definitive list of twenty-three people to look out for the rest of 2023. I am very excited for everyone to enjoy this beautiful edition,” she added.

Check out the cover girl unleashing her inner badass:

Grab a copy of the latest issue on www.glaziang.com!

Credits

Editor in chief- Omawumi Ogbe @omawumio

Editor – Rachel Mordi @mzmordi

Styling Yolanda Okereke – @yolandaokerekere

Photography – Roy Ayomide – @royayomide_

Makeup – Beauty by AD @beautybyad

Hair – Hair by Ugo – @hairbyugo