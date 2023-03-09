Rexxie drops Sophomore Album “Big Time” | Listen

Fresh off his overwhelmingly successful run of hits in 2022 and his recent releases in 2023, Nigerian award-winning producer and songwriter, Rexxie has dropped his highly anticipated sophomore album titled, “Big Time.”

“Big Time” features some of his already released hits and major contributions from talented acts like, Wizkid, Runtown, Lojay, LAX, Naira Marley, Skiiibii, Minz, Ajebo Hustlers, Zinoleesky and many more.

With “Big Time”, Rexxie reiterates his desire to play a big part when conversations about Afrobeats and the Nigerian music industry on a global scale is brought up.

Stream here.

Listen below: