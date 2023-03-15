Connect with us

A Beautiful Story of Love, Friendship & Sisterhood to Brighten Up Your Day ✨

"When I count my blessings, your place on my list is number one" - Prince Odi dedicates HoR Certificate Of Return To Wife Mercy Johnson Okojie

Gospel Singer Sunmisola Agbebi says YES to Yinka Okeleye

#BamTeddy's Second Child Maya's Birthday Snaps are So Cute!

Isha Sesay is a Mom!

#TheEverAfterSeries: 33 Years of Love – How The Arikos Defied Religious Boundaries

Keke Palmer Welcomes Baby Boy 💙

One Look and One Conversation Was all it Took For Bosun to fall in Love with Mosope!

BN Sweet Spot: Ayra Starr’s Mom jumps on the #SabilityChallenge

“You're perfect for me”- Banky W to Adesua Etomi-Wellington on Her Birthday

A Beautiful Story of Love, Friendship & Sisterhood to Brighten Up Your Day ✨

Photo Credit: Sola Adesakin

When it comes to love and marriage, there is no set timeline or age limit. That’s what a group of friends in their 40s discovered when they witnessed one of their own tie the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony.

What makes this story even more heartwarming is the fact that the friends themselves played the role of flower girls at the wedding. This group of women, who started out as a prayer group, had formed a deep sisterhood that extended beyond their spiritual lives and into their personal and professional ones.

Through their support and encouragement of one another, they had impacted each other’s lives in profound ways, including career and business. And when one of them found love later in life, they were all there to celebrate and support her.

Read more in the tweet below:

