A Beautiful Story of Love, Friendship & Sisterhood to Brighten Up Your Day ✨

When it comes to love and marriage, there is no set timeline or age limit. That’s what a group of friends in their 40s discovered when they witnessed one of their own tie the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony.

What makes this story even more heartwarming is the fact that the friends themselves played the role of flower girls at the wedding. This group of women, who started out as a prayer group, had formed a deep sisterhood that extended beyond their spiritual lives and into their personal and professional ones.

Our friend just got gorgeously married in her 40s, and we, her friends, were her flower girls. Our journey, which started out as a prayer group, has metamorphosed into a deep sisterhood through which we impact ourselves not only spiritually, but also in career and business. pic.twitter.com/qQyZBieILE — Sola Adesakin (@SolaAdesakin) March 13, 2023

Through their support and encouragement of one another, they had impacted each other’s lives in profound ways, including career and business. And when one of them found love later in life, they were all there to celebrate and support her.

Read more in the tweet below: