Chidinma Onianwa and Seyi Alawode are the latest guest of Taymesan on his podcast show, “Tea With Tay.”

The trio take on the topic “Japa” or Stay Back: The Nigerian Dilemma. They discuss the many issues that’s currently plaguing Nigeria as a nation and the ultimate dilemma of young people; to Japa in search of greener pastures or to stay and help build things and reform the system.

Watch: