BN Style Your Curves: Yoliswa Mqoco Is About Self-Love & Freedom Of Expression In Fashion

Published

20 mins ago

 on

Pretoria-based Yoliswa Mqoco is an award-winning social media influencer, digital content creator and aesthete. Awarded “Fashion Game-changer” in the year 2022 by South African Glamour Magazine, Yoliswa is a body positivity activist whose work not only inspires many to push beyond their stereotypical “boundaries” of fashion but to also accept, appreciate and love the body in which one lives.

There’s so much power in self-expression through fashion and Yoliswa is one who knows how to leverage and deploy that power. For this BN Style Your Curves feature, we have rounded up some of our favourite looks from her Instagram page for you. Keep scrolling to view:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yoliswa 🦢 (@yoliswa_mqoco)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

