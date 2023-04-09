Israel Adesanya Regains His Middleweight Title at UFC 287

Nigerian-New Zealander professional mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya stunningly knocked out his opponent Alex Pereira from Brazil in the second round of the UFC 287 headline event.

The Adesanya-Pereira rivalry built up to this fourth fight between the pair with Pereira beating the Nigerian born New Zealander twice in Kickboxing and once in their mixed martial arts bout in November last year.

Adesanya landed a devastating right hook on Pereira before ensuring the victory by knocking him out cold with a few combinations and a powerful hammer fist.

The stunning knockout victory helped “The Last Stylebender” regain his middleweight title at UFC 287 and exact a long-awaited revenge on his long-time adversary.

Israel Adesanya was graceful in victory. He said “They say revenge is sweet and, if you know me, I’ve got a sweet tooth. This is f***ing sweet. I’m telling you, no matter what, Alex is a great champion. He lost the belt tonight, but he will always be a champion.”

He also had some strong words of motivation for viewers in the arena and at home, “I hope every one of you can feel this level of happiness for one time in your life. But guess what – you’ll never feel this level of happiness if you don’t go for something in your life. When they knock you down, if you stay down you will never get that resolve. Fortify your mind and feel this level of happiness. I’m blessed to feel this again and again and again.”