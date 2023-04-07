Movies & TV
Nollywood’s Finest Showed Up & Out in Owambe Gangster Elegance for the Premiere of “Gangs Of Lagos”
For the premiere of Prime Video’s first African original movie, “Gangs of Lagos”, the pacesetters of Nigerian entertainment industries stepped out, decked in their different and daring designated theme of the occasion, “Owambe Gangster.”
Set in Isale Eko, Lagos, the movie follows a group of childhood friends as they navigate their destiny in a bustling city. The film’s star cast includes Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chiké, Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, Chioma Akpotha, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Pasuma, Zlatan, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), Yhemolee, Tayo Faniran, Demi Banwo, Olarotimi Michael Fakunle, and Damilola Ogunsi.
Directed and produced by Jáde Osiberu, “Gangs Of Lagos” is currently showing on Prime Video.
Check out the “Owanbe Gangster” looks below:
