Nollywood’s Finest Showed Up & Out in Owambe Gangster Elegance for the Premiere of “Gangs Of Lagos”

BN TV Movies & TV

Tsatsii talks about Her Career Goals, Relationship with Kanaga Jnr & More | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Season Finale of “Girl Meets Boy”

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Get a Sneak Peek into the Grand Premiere of Imperial Media's Latest Movie, Atunwa

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

You Need to See this Hilarious Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Teropi Secxxion” featuring Maria

Movies & TV Scoop

And The Winner Of #BBTitans Season 1 Is 🥁… Khosi!

Movies & TV Nollywood

Style, Fashion Statements & Big Nolly Futuristic Fantasy at “Domitilla The Reboot” Premiere

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#BNMeetTheStar: Emeka Nwagbaraocha on His Rise to Fame in Nollywood, Playing Frank in "Far From Home" & Misconceptions

BN TV Movies & TV

5 Things AY Talked About in His Interview with Chude Jideonwo | #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV

10 Questions With… Big Brother Titans star Nana | Watch

Movies & TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For the premiere of Prime Video’s first African original movie, “Gangs of Lagos”, the pacesetters of Nigerian entertainment industries stepped out, decked in their different and daring designated theme of the occasion, “Owambe Gangster.”

Set in Isale Eko, Lagos, the movie follows a group of childhood friends as they navigate their destiny in a bustling city. The film’s star cast includes Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chiké, Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, Chioma Akpotha, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Pasuma, Zlatan, AdebowaleDeboAdedayo (Mr Macaroni), Yhemolee, Tayo Faniran, Demi Banwo, Olarotimi Michael Fakunle, and Damilola Ogunsi.

Directed and produced by Jáde Osiberu, “Gangs Of Lagos” is currently showing on Prime Video.

Check out the “Owanbe Gangster” looks below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E K U E D E W O R (@ekuedewor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@ruthkadiri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Banwo (@demibanwo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

