Watch these Adorable Videos of 4-Year-Old Rap Star & Get Ready to Smile! 😄

Savannah McConneaughey, affectionately known as “VanVan,” has such a remarkable talent. At just 4 years old, VanVan has captured the hearts of Netizens with her infectious personality and impressive rap skills. 😀

With her father, Reggie, by her side, VanVan has delivered catchy bars and the internet is loving it. In one of her latest releases, VanVan raps, “My name is VanVan / Ain’t no time to play / Playing outside, everyday.” The video, which has gone viral, has left viewers impressed by her ability to deliver bars that are both catchy and cute. In another, she says “My name is VanVan, I love to rap, by 2 o’clock, I take a nap” 😃

VanVan’s Instagram page has a couple of adorable videos that are guaranteed to brighten up your day. Check on them!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah McConneaughey (@therealvanvan_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah McConneaughey (@therealvanvan_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah McConneaughey (@therealvanvan_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah McConneaughey (@therealvanvan_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah McConneaughey (@therealvanvan_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah McConneaughey (@therealvanvan_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah McConneaughey (@therealvanvan_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah McConneaughey (@therealvanvan_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah McConneaughey (@therealvanvan_)