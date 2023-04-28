Stonebwoy’s Latest Album “5th Dimension” features Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, Davido & More | Listen Here

Ghanaian Dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy has released his much-anticipated album “5th Dimension.”

The 17-track album features collaborative efforts with Angelique Kidjo, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, Dexta Daps, Mereba, Jaz Karis, DJ Maphorisa, Shaggy, and Davido.

“There’s no other name that could describe my fifth studio album,” he tells Apple Music. “In the space that I find myself, I want to continue to contribute to my culture, my time, and my generation. The fifth dimension goes beyond the physical; it goes into the astral and the spiritual. It deals with all aspects of emotions and thoughts. This is vibration; this is levels; emotions; this is waves.”

He aims to contribute to his culture, generation, and time through his music, and this album showcases his diverse sound and willingness to experiment with different genres. He even ventures into Amapiano territory with South African DJ Maphorisa on the track “Apotheke“, demonstrating his passion for both dancehall and Afrobeats.

Listen below:

Stream here.