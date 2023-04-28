Connect with us

Music

Stonebwoy's Latest Album "5th Dimension" features Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, Davido & More | Listen Here

Music

New Music: Rose May Alaba — Ibadi

Events Music News

9JAGIDI Fest Returns With a Bang for Its 5th Anniversary

Music

Dunsin Oyekan Shares Live Worship Session of “I Will Stay”

Music

Exclusive: Minz talks Growth, “Wo Wo”, & Forthcoming Project

Music

New Music: T.I BLAZE — Wire

Music

Listen To Zlatan’s New EP “Omo Ologo” On BN

Music

Rema Drops “Rave & Roses Ultra” Album Deluxe

Music

New Music: Victony feat. Omah Lay & Tempoe — Soweto Remix

Music

New Music: Young Jonn - Aquafina

Music

Stonebwoy’s Latest Album “5th Dimension” features Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, Davido & More | Listen Here

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian Dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy has released his much-anticipated album “5th Dimension.”

The 17-track album features collaborative efforts with Angelique Kidjo, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, Dexta Daps, Mereba, Jaz Karis, DJ Maphorisa, Shaggy, and Davido.

“There’s no other name that could describe my fifth studio album,” he tells Apple Music. “In the space that I find myself, I want to continue to contribute to my culture, my time, and my generation. The fifth dimension goes beyond the physical; it goes into the astral and the spiritual. It deals with all aspects of emotions and thoughts. This is vibration; this is levels; emotions; this is waves.”

He aims to contribute to his culture, generation, and time through his music, and this album showcases his diverse sound and willingness to experiment with different genres. He even ventures into Amapiano territory with South African DJ Maphorisa on the track “Apotheke“, demonstrating his passion for both dancehall and Afrobeats.

Listen below:

Stream here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chude Jideonwo: The Most Important Thing About Being Obiageli Ezekwesili

Mfonobong Inyang: Fight or Flight – Is Japa The Only Escape From Poor Governance?

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Let Go of Denial and Accept Reality

Smart Emmanuel: The Things That Make Artificial Intelligence Inferior to Human Intelligence

“BEEF” – Humans Are Never Good or Bad
css.php