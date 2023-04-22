Connect with us

Tobi Bakre talks Fatherhood, How He Met His Wife Anu Bakre & More on "Tea With Tay"

Nollywood actor and “Gangs Of Lagos” star Tobi Bakre is Taymesan‘s guest in the season finale of “Tea With Tay.”

The actor gives an insight into his upbringing, his time in UNILAG, working in the banking industry, his time as a housemate in Biggie’s house, his acting journey, and preparing for his role in the crime blockbusters “Gangs Of London”, “Brotherhood”, meeting his wife Anu Bakre, how their relationship grew as a couple and what the fatherhood experience has been like for him.

Tobi also talks about the importance of working hard to get to where he is now, how he tries to stand out, being grateful for his blessings and his beautiful relationship with Jade Osiberu.

