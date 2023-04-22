Catch Up on Episodes 4–8 of “Bible Stories With Veekee James” on BN TV

Connect with us

BN TV

Nigerian fashion designer and creative director, Veekee James has shared new episodes of her new gospel podcast show titled, “Bible Stories With Veekee James.”

Catch up on the new and exciting episodes below:

Episode 4 features conversations with business consultant Candid Ofoje on the topic “Living A Christlike Life.”

Episode 5 is on the topic “True Love/Transactional Relationship With God” with spoken word artist Ibquake.

Episode 6 is on the topic “Fame, Riches & Spirituality” with Nigerian filmmaker and comedian Sydney Talker.

Episode 7 features beauty model and entrepreneur Kirachaana and she discusses the topic “Friends! How They Affect Our Walk With Christ.”

In Episode 8, Veekee James discusses “Gen Z And Spiritual Maturity” with lifestyle vlogger Quick Steph.

