Whitney Peak Flaunts Her Natural Hair on ELLE Canada’s Latest Cover

Ugandan-Canadian star of the Gossip Girl revival, Whitney Peak, is the stunning cover girl for ELLE Canada‘s May issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Canada (@ellecanada)

In this issue, Whitney tells the publication about how her family’s relocation from Uganda to Canada changed her life, being named the new face of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance, her career trajectory and much more.

As seen in the cover photo and accompanying images, Whitney donned stylish Chanel looks masterminded by the talented Anne Marie Brouillet, complemented by minimal makeup that showed off her gorgeous facial bone structure paired perfectly with her curly natural hair done by fashion and celebrity hairstylist Orsatelli Marc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Peak (@whitneypeak)

The May issue of ELLE Canada will hit stands and Apple News+ on April 17, 2023.

Credits

Photography & Creative Directors: @sofiaandmauro

Stylist: @annemariebrouillet

Hair: @marcorsatelli

Makeup: @sandrinecanobock

Manicurist: @joe_anna_paris

Writer: @theo_dc