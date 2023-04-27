Connect with us

Beauty

Whitney Peak Flaunts Her Natural Hair on ELLE Canada's Latest Cover

Beauty

WATCH: Anok Yai Just Shared Her Off-Duty Makeup Look With Vogue's Beauty Secrets

Beauty Promotions

Say Hello to a Luminous Skin! Get to know the types of Dark Marks, their causes and how to get rid of them

Beauty Events Promotions

Unleash Your Creativity: Kanekalon's Second Annual Hairstylist Workshop is Now Underway in Nigeria

Beauty Career News Promotions

Vanessa Onwughalu Celebrates Her Birthday in Style, Launches Website & Announces Transition Into Product Design

Beauty

7 Unmissable Beauty Moments That Put Miss New Jersey USA 2023 on Our Crush List

Beauty

WATCH: Dimma Umeh's Tips on How To Avoid Cakey Makeup

Beauty

WATCH: Check Out Ale Jay’s Beginner-Friendly Makeup Tutorial

Beauty

The Best Beauty Looks From the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” Premiere in SA

Beauty Style

This Quick Glow Girl Makeup Tutorial From K Naomi Phakathi Is An Easy Way To Stay Glammed

Beauty

Whitney Peak Flaunts Her Natural Hair on ELLE Canada’s Latest Cover

Avatar photo

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Ugandan-Canadian star of the Gossip Girl revival, Whitney Peak, is the stunning cover girl for ELLE Canada‘s May issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE Canada (@ellecanada)

In this issue, Whitney tells the publication about how her family’s relocation from Uganda to Canada changed her life, being named the new face of Chanel’Coco Mademoiselle fragrance, her career trajectory and much more.

As seen in the cover photo and accompanying images, Whitney donned stylish Chanel looks masterminded by the talented Anne Marie Brouillet, complemented by minimal makeup that showed off her gorgeous facial bone structure paired perfectly with her curly natural hair done by fashion and celebrity hairstylist Orsatelli Marc.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Whitney Peak (@whitneypeak)

The May issue of ELLE Canada will hit stands and Apple News+ on April 17, 2023.

 

Credits

Photography & Creative Directors@sofiaandmauro

Stylist@annemariebrouillet

Hair@marcorsatelli

Makeup@sandrinecanobock

Manicurist@joe_anna_paris

Writer@theo_dc

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Let Go of Denial and Accept Reality

Smart Emmanuel: The Things That Make Artificial Intelligence Inferior to Human Intelligence

“BEEF” – Humans Are Never Good or Bad

Yewande Jinadu: How HR and Business Owners Can Foster a Healthy Workplace Culture

Yetty Williams: You Should Make Reading a Part of Your Child’s Life
css.php