Whitney Peak Flaunts Her Natural Hair on ELLE Canada’s Latest Cover
Ugandan-Canadian star of the Gossip Girl revival, Whitney Peak, is the stunning cover girl for ELLE Canada‘s May issue.
In this issue, Whitney tells the publication about how her family’s relocation from Uganda to Canada changed her life, being named the new face of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance, her career trajectory and much more.
As seen in the cover photo and accompanying images, Whitney donned stylish Chanel looks masterminded by the talented Anne Marie Brouillet, complemented by minimal makeup that showed off her gorgeous facial bone structure paired perfectly with her curly natural hair done by fashion and celebrity hairstylist Orsatelli Marc.
The May issue of ELLE Canada will hit stands and Apple News+ on April 17, 2023.
Credits
Photography & Creative Directors: @sofiaandmauro
Stylist: @annemariebrouillet
Hair: @marcorsatelli
Makeup: @sandrinecanobock
Manicurist: @joe_anna_paris
Writer: @theo_dc
