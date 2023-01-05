Connect with us

Beauty

The 7 Makeup Trends to Look Out for in 2023 – You’re Welcome!

Beauty Events News Promotions

Over 1 Million Naira Voucher Prizes Awarded to the 4th Edition Winners of Africa's Nail Art Competition

Beauty Scoop

Modaculture Magazine spotlights four creatives in the Nigerian beauty industry in its October–December 2022 issue

Beauty Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Beauty Queen Unoaku Anyadike Served 7 Exquisite Bridal Looks For Her Wedding | #UnAdulterated

Beauty

WATCH: A Beginner's Guide to Finessing Eyeshadow, Thanks Rosina Sharon

Beauty News Promotions

AFMUA 2023: Africa’s Finest Make Up Artist Contest is Here | Get the Details

Beauty Promotions

1 Million Naira, a Brand-New Car & other Amazing prizes are up for grabs in the Lush Hair 'Braid to Million' promo

Beauty

The Ultimate Guide to Trimming Your Natural Hair at Home, Thanks Seun Okimi

Beauty

This is How Glory O. Kings Achieves a Stunning Yet Simple 4C Bridal Updo

Beauty

8 Fun and Festive Natural Hairstyles to Take You Through the Holiday

Beauty

The 7 Makeup Trends to Look Out for in 2023 – You’re Welcome!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

As we all know, the beauty industry is ever-changing and evolving. 2022 was the year of the most experimental makeup trends since the early 2000s, and the demand for boldness isn’t slowing down in the coming year. According to Google’s Year in Search data, top beauty trends in 2022 included bold looks with dark lip liner and graphic eyeliner looks. It was also the year where Clean Girl Aesthetic natural-Esque makeup dominated our TikTok algorithm, and the highly desirable sun-kissed blush trend had us all in a chokehold. 

While it seems we won’t be bidding farewell to last year’s beauty looks anytime soon, 2023 does promise a host of new trends to add to our beauty routines, plus a few classic looks that will have a resurgence. From delicate gemstones and minimal makeup to pastel eyeshadow and bold lips, there’s a trend for everyone.

This new year is the perfect opportunity to start fresh. To change your look completely, or opt for a subtle change. Regardless, January is the ideal time to look to the future and all the exciting things it may hold. See all the best 2023 makeup trends before they hit your social feeds.

Blush

Blush is back like it never left, with trends such as sunburn blushcold girl makeup and blush draping reigning supreme on social media and IRL — and it’s a staple that will continue into the new year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SouKeyna Diouf (@soukeyna)

Minimal Makeup 

Minimal makeup will return, leaning towards more natural coverage and techniques. Like last year, multiple-step routines will exchange for a simplified version.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tasha Reiko Brown (@tashareikobrown)

Lifted brows

We saw numerous brow trends last year, but we believe that Lifted Brows will be the massive brow trend of 2023. Prepare to watch tutorials on how to lift your brows in no time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Michelle (@onlybells_)

 

Graphic Eyeliner

Graphic eyeliner isn’t exactly a new trend. However, this year, beauty gurus will find ways to show off eye shapes with more graphic designs. Amidst the highly pigmented eyeliner and a creative eye, eye makeup options are endless.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teniola (@tennycoco)

Bejewelled

Face gems took up space in 2022. The trend will take different shades and forms in 2023, with rhinestones and eyeliner combined for unmissable looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keita Moore (@kilprity)

Pastels

Although pastel hues are rarely missing from the spring/summer beauty trend reports, for 2023, we predict they will return with a refreshing, modern approach in warm tones that will work for any skin tone and age group.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tasha Reiko Brown (@tashareikobrown)

Bold Lips

It is all about a pop of colour! The ever-classic bold lip will be even more present in 2023 than it currently is. Expect the infuse of shimmer for that extra pop!

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked

Adebimpe Alafe: New Year, New Me? Maybe Not!

Adedamola Adedayo: “The Misfit” Reaffirms Waje’s Sonic Longevity

Timisola Sanya: Don’t Get Caught Up in the January Rush
css.php