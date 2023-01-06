The 7 Hair Trends You’ll See All Of 2023 – You’re Welcome!

Connect with us

Published

27 mins ago

 on

It’s a new year, which means new or evolved trends! If you’re like many of us, you already have a vision for a new you in the new year. It’s always a good idea to start the year with a new hairstyle.

Whether you’re looking for a significant change or a subtle step outside your comfort zone, 2023 is the year for good hair. See all the best 2023 hair trends before they hit your social feeds.

Blonde Bombshell

Go blonde or go home! Blonde was huge in 2022, but this time around, it’s high-maintenance, polished and expensive-looking.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chanel Boateng (@chanelambrose)

Auburn Hair Colour

If blonde is not your thing, then opt for warmer tones like deep red, auburn, copper or anything in between. Let the experimentation begin. Don’t forget to tag us at #BellaNaijaBeauty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronke Raji (@ronkeraji)

The Bob

There’s no surprise that the bob remains a top hair trend year after year. After all, it’s less of a trend and more of a timeless haircut. Whether trimmed to the cheekbones, tucked in, or jaw-skimming, a bob is a haircut that will always be in style, not to mention super chic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ray Christopher (@hair4kicks)

Fulani braids

A protective style that never gets old #Classic. Fulani braids were a huge hit last year and will trend again. You can go long or short, thick or thin, and braids give you the option of colour. You can elevate the braids with beads. You can either go monochrome or multi-coloured.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erinn Courtney (@e_scizorhands)

Passion Twists

Don’t get it twisted… or do! Passion twists are here to stay in the New Year. Lightweight, gentle-on-the-hair, bouncy, extra chic, what is no to love?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lesley (@freshlengths)

Barbie Ponytail

Like last year, the Barbie ponytail is sure to be a hit. What is a Barbie ponytail? Think of a Barbie pony as a high pony with a flick at the end, which adds even more drama and flair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝔎𝔯𝔶𝔰𝔰 (@killakryss)

Wigs, Wigs, Wigs

Wigs are a great way to protect the hair while achieving trendy styles throughout the season. Short, long, coloured, curly and so on. The options are limitless.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UCHE NATORI (@uchjn)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

