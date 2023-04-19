Netflix Unveils New Faces For “Young, Famous & African” Season 2

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 


Streaming giant Netflix has shared a first look at the much anticipated second season of their hugely popular series, “Young, Famous & African” and there are a few new exciting faces.

The new faces to the fabulous group are Ghanaian-American rapper Fantana, South African entertainment industry darling Bonang Matheba and reality TV star and entrepreneur extraordinaire, Luis Munana from Namibia.

This season also sees the return of South African actress, media personality, and businesswoman, Khanyi Mbau; Nigerian actress and entertainer, Annie MacaulayIdibia; Tanzanian entrepreneur, Zari Hassan; Tanzanian star and music heartthrob, Diamond Platnumz; South African media personality, Andile Ncube; Nigerian superstar stylist, Swanky Jerry; South African DJ, radio host, reality TV celebrity, Naked DJ; South African-Zimbabwean rapper and entertainer, Nadia Nakai; South African fitness enthusiast and semiprofessional footballer, Kayleigh Schwark and Nigerian music icon, 2Baba Idibia.

Season two of “Young, Famous & African” launches exclusively on Netflix on 19 May 2023 worldwide.

