Bringing Africa to the World: Highlights from Gangs of Lagos Exclusive Screenings in London & New York

Published

14 mins ago

 on

L-R Lala Akindoju, Jade Osiberu, Tobi Bakre, Wangi Mba-Uzokwu, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chioma Chukwuka, Kayode Kasum

The Gangs of Lagos talent brought Africa to the World with tastemaker screenings hosted in London and New York.

The London screening took place on April 11 at the cinema located on the 3rd floor of Turbine Hall B, Battersea Power Station SW11 8AB. Following the London screening, The Gangs of Lagos made its way to New York for another star-studded event on April 13, held at the prestigious Bryant Park Hotel.

Jade Osiberu, Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Chioma Chukwuka were joined by celebrities and influencers to celebrate the launch of Gangs of Lagos on Prime Video.

Catch a glimpse of the highlights from The Gangs of Lagos screening experience in London and New York.

Sope Dirisu, Jade Osiberu, Tobi Bakre,

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Deborah Ayorinde, Lala Akindoju

Chioma Chukwuka, Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington

