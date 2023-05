Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold has dropped a three-track bundle titled “Tio Tequila.”

The mini EP contains two new songs titled “Do You Mind?” and “Omo Eko” and his previously released hit single “Party No Dey Stop” with Zinoleesky.

“Do You Mind?” and “Omo Eko” were both produced by the talented Kel P.

