Connect with us

Weddings

Hop on The Fun Train This Weekend With All Our Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Feel The Joys Of Love With Rachael and Vincent’s Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

The #DJlovestory2023 is Proof That Love Always Wins!

Weddings

From an Audition to The DMs and Now, The Aisle! Here's How #MadeInTheAM2023 Began

Weddings

Six Years After Their Meet-cute, Adetoun and Segun are Taking The Forever Lane!

Weddings

It All Began With a Dance at a Mutual Friend's Wedding! Meet #TheDurus

Weddings

Spice Up Your Weekend With All The Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Tara & Fela Durotoye Celebrate 22 Years of Being Married and In Love

Sweet Spot Weddings

It Was Love at First Sight The Moment Ashley Saw Ruby at Work!

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 429

Weddings

Hop on The Fun Train This Weekend With All Our Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

The time reads fun 0’clock on this end and you can always trust us to come correct! So, like always, we bring you a rundown of the fun we had all week in the BellaNaija Weddings zone. We are talking about the sweetest love stories that will have you bushing hard to thrilling videos that will have you glued to your screens and premium inspos for your big day slay! Trust us, you don’t want to miss a thing. The fun begins by clicking the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Ashley & Temi Found Love at a Surprise Birthday Party! #ForeverAyodele

Ashley and Temi’s Ijaw-Yoruba Trad Was a Burst of Love and Colours!

Osasu and Nate’s White Wedding Video Will Definitely Give You Butterflies!

Yetunde and Adeoluwa Were Simply Meant To Be!

Love Bubbles & Starlight! Aminat & Jibola’s Story Will Make Your Day

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php