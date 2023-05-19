Connect with us

Weddings

Feel The Joys Of Love With Rachael and Vincent’s Wedding Video

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The wedding day comes with so many emotions but the most evident one on Rachael and Vincent’s big day was Joy!

Surrounded by their family and friends, the lovebirds exchanged their heartfelt vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. They looked absolutely dashing and the sweet love that they share was just so evident. They also had a fun wedding reception shortly after exchanging their vows and the energy in the air was nothing short of electric! Rachael and Vincent’s wedding was a burst of love and happiness and will certainly make your day!

Enjoy their wedding video below;

Credit

Videography @visualsbyeze

