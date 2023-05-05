Dennis Isong: The Importance of Adequate Information in the Real Estate Sector

Investing in real estate is seen as a profitable business with good prospective returns. However, the lack of information has caused various issues in the real estate sector and robbed people of these expected returns.

One of the problems caused by this lack of information is the absence of proper documentation. Because many Nigerians are unaware of its importance when it comes to real estate transactions, a lot of properties are not registered with the relevant government agencies and are thereby undocumented, or poorly and incorrectly documented. This makes it difficult to verify ownership and causes disputes over property ownership. It also makes it difficult for investors to access funding from financial institutions.

There is also insufficient knowledge about property value. Many Nigerians are not aware of the current market value of properties, which makes it challenging to negotiate prices when buying or selling property. This means that many people end up either paying too much for a property that costs way less, or selling their property for less than its actual value.

Problems arise when there’s a lack of knowledge concerning real estate in Nigeria. There’s the part of poor quality infrastructure and buildings being produced. There’s also inadequate provision of affordable housing. Many people are not aware of the various housing schemes available to them, so a lot of low-income earners cannot afford decent housing.

Above all, fraud is one of the biggest issues brought on by this lack of information and knowledge. Many Nigerians are victims of dishonest real estate agents who claim to give them land or property that doesn’t exist. And since many people have fallen victim to these con artists and lost their hard-earned money, the real estate market has received a bad reputation.

How a Professional Real Estate Agent Can Save You From Trouble

It is important to ensure that you employ the services of a certified real estate agent or companies to avoid being swindled. Here are the benefits of professional real estate agents:

A licensed real estate agent is equipped with the essential skills and experience to guide prospective investors through the difficult process of purchasing or selling real estate.

They can give clients advice on the appropriate paperwork and procedures because they are knowledgeable about the many rules and regulations that control the real estate sector.

A knowledgeable real estate agent is well-versed in the local real estate market, including market trends, property values, and available properties. This enables them to give customers accurate market information and support them in making decisions.

A professional real estate agent has excellent negotiation skills and can help clients get the best possible deal when buying or selling property. They can negotiate with buyers or sellers on behalf of their clients and ensure that they get a fair price for their property.

A seasoned real estate agent maintains a network of associates in the real estate sector, including brokers, lenders, and developers. As a result, they can give consumers access to a variety of homes and financing choices.

Clients can save a ton of time and effort by working with a qualified real estate agent.

As a customer, you will be able to concentrate on other crucial issues by having the agent handle all the paperwork and negotiations on your behalf. Don’t forget to vet the real estate companies and agents, and also read extensively to fact-check the information you are being fed.

***

Feature Image From Dreamstime