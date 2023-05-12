Connect with us

Chef Hilda Baci is On Her Way to Setting a New Guinness World Record with a 4-Day Cook-a-Thon!

Nigerian TV producer, actress, and head cook at FoodbyHilda, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci,has embarked on a journey to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The cook-a-thon, which began on May 11 and will end on May 14, features a live-streamed show on multiple social media channels where Hilda will make over 250 recipes.

According to Hilda;

The journey to the cook-a-thon started five years ago. It is one of my biggest aspirations and I am glad that I took the bold step to embark on this adventure. I have taken time to prepare for this psychologically and I am proud to finally take on this challenge.

The cook-a-thon is also an opportunity to tell some of the positive stories that come from Africa through the meals that we make.

This attempt is also proof of the strength young people can exhibit with the right platform and support. I look forward to receiving support from people across the world to achieve this feat.

The current record for the world’s longest cooking marathon is held by Lata Tondon, who spent 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds cooking in Rewa, India, in 2019.

Hilda’s cook-a-thon is expected to take place at Amore Garden, Lekki, Lagos, and guests are welcome to participate through various side attractions.

You can also participate via @hildabacicookathon

