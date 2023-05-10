Movies
Nollywood Actors Who Wowed Us with Their Range
Nollywood is home to incredibly talented actors who have proven their versatility time and time again by playing a wide range of roles in different movies. It’s always fascinating to see an actor play a sweet and calm character in one film and then transform into a crazy gangster character in another.
What’s even more impressive is when an actor brings numerous on-screen personas to life for the same project. It’s not always easy to pull off.
For this list, we’ll be looking at actors that completely defied their usual roles to deliver a transformative performance:
Bimbo Ademoye as Iya Barakat in “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion” and as Teni in “Gangs of Lagos”
Sharon Ooja as Shalewa in “Skinny Girl in Transit” and as Oloture in “Oloture”
Bisola Aiyeola as Bisi in “Dinner at My Place” and Fijabi in “Ile Owo”
Sola Sobowale as Tinuade Coker in Wedding Party and Eniola Salami in “King of Boys”