Nollywood Actors Who Wowed Us with Their Range

Nollywood is home to incredibly talented actors who have proven their versatility time and time again by playing a wide range of roles in different movies. It’s always fascinating to see an actor play a sweet and calm character in one film and then transform into a crazy gangster character in another.

What’s even more impressive is when an actor brings numerous on-screen personas to life for the same project. It’s not always easy to pull off.

For this list, we’ll be looking at actors that completely defied their usual roles to deliver a transformative performance:

Bimbo Ademoye as Iya Barakat in “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion” and as Teni in “Gangs of Lagos”

Sharon Ooja as Shalewa in “Skinny Girl in Transit” and as Oloture in “Oloture”

Bisola Aiyeola as Bisi in “Dinner at My Place” and Fijabi in “Ile Owo” Sola Sobowale as Tinuade Coker in Wedding Party and Eniola Salami in “King of Boys” Kate Henshaw as Teni Beecroft in “Chief Daddy” and Uduak Ademola in “Blood Sisters” Olumide Oworu as Tari in “The Johnsons” and as Atlas in “Far From Home” Femi Adebayo as Sisi in “Sisi” and as Agesinkole in “King of Thieves” Akah Nnani as Samuel Obalolu and Pastor Sam in “Man of God” Funke Akindele as Lefty and Ayomide in “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” RMD as Chief Fernandez in “Shanty Town” and Reverend Ifeanyi in “King of Boys: The Return of the King” Osas Ighodaro as Teju in “Man of God” and Eloho in “Mamba’s Diamond”