Nollywood Actors Who Wowed Us with Their Range

Check Out the Official Poster for Mo Abudu's Short Film "Her Perfect Life"

Stephanie Linus is Producing a Film “When Women Were Counted” based on the Aba Women's Protest

Rihanna, Tems, Serena Williams & Everyone We Spotted at the 2023 Met Gala

Kemi Adetiba teases Three Upcoming Titles - "Welcome To The Fourth," "To Kill A Monkey," & "King of Boys 3"

"BEEF" – Humans Are Never Good or Bad

Adekusibe Ogunmokun: With "Gangs of Lagos," Nollywood is Creating World-Class Films

Nollywood Actors Who Wowed Us with Their Range

Published

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood is home to incredibly talented actors who have proven their versatility time and time again by playing a wide range of roles in different movies. It’s always fascinating to see an actor play a sweet and calm character in one film and then transform into a crazy gangster character in another.

What’s even more impressive is when an actor brings numerous on-screen personas to life for the same project. It’s not always easy to pull off.

For this list, we’ll be looking at actors that completely defied their usual roles to deliver a transformative performance:

Bimbo Ademoye as Iya Barakat in “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion” and as Teni in “Gangs of Lagos”

Sharon Ooja as Shalewa in “Skinny Girl in Transit” and as Oloture in “Oloture”

Bisola Aiyeola as Bisi in “Dinner at My Place” and Fijabi in “Ile Owo”

Sola Sobowale as Tinuade Coker in Wedding Party and Eniola Salami in “King of Boys”

 

Kate Henshaw as  Teni Beecroft in “Chief Daddy” and Uduak Ademola in “Blood Sisters”

Olumide Oworu as Tari in “The Johnsons” and as Atlas in “Far From Home”

Femi Adebayo as Sisi in “Sisi” and as Agesinkole in “King of Thieves”

Akah Nnani as Samuel Obalolu and Pastor Sam in “Man of God”

Funke Akindele as Lefty and Ayomide in “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”

RMD as Chief Fernandez in “Shanty Town” and Reverend Ifeanyi in “King of Boys: The Return of the King”

Osas Ighodaro as Teju in “Man of God” and Eloho in “Mamba’s Diamond”

Kunle Remi as Saro in “Anikulapo” and Pastor Jide in “Ijakumo (The Born Again Stripper)”

Daniel Etim Effiong as Wale in “Kofa” and as Lanre Lawal in “The Men’s Club”

Deyemi Okanlawon as in “Fogo Bombastic” and Bayo Olaoluwa in “The Wait”

Chioma Akpotha as Chummy Choko in “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” and as Mama Ify in “Gangs of Lagos”

