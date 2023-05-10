Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi is Co-Hosting the #AMVCA9



Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, will be co-hosting the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) alongside IK Osakioduwa.

The AMVCA is an annual ceremony that recognizes exceptional achievements in the television and film industry, with the winners being chosen by the general public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DStvNigeria (@dstvnigeria)



The much-awaited event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 18 to Saturday, May 20, 2023, and will be a 3-day celebration. The festivities will commence with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event, followed by the Digital Content Creators and Young Filmmakers Day. The event will then continue with the Runway Show/Nominee Gala on the following day, culminating in the grand finale Award Night.