Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi is Co-Hosting the #AMVCA9

Nollywood Actors Who Wowed Us with Their Range

Msaki, Nikita & Fave team up for a Soulful Rendition of 2Baba's "African Queen"

Before 'Queen Charlotte,' Who Was Arséma Adeoluwayemi Thomas?

'Sunset in Makoko' Shines Bright as It Sweeps Awards at The 2023 Annual Film Mischief

Watch: "Queen Charlotte" Star Arséma Thomas Shares Her Favourite Nigerian Things

Check Out the Official Poster for Mo Abudu's Short Film "Her Perfect Life"

"I want to be gardened" - What's Your Favorite Line from Queen Charlotte?

The Official Trailer for “Young, Famous & African” Season 2 is Here!

AY Makun's Comedy Special "AY: Spotting The Difference" is Now Streaming on Netflix

Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, will be co-hosting the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) alongside IK Osakioduwa.

The AMVCA is an annual ceremony that recognizes exceptional achievements in the television and film industry, with the winners being chosen by the general public.

 

The much-awaited event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 18 to Saturday, May 20, 2023, and will be a 3-day celebration. The festivities will commence with the Opening Night and Cultural Day event, followed by the Digital Content Creators and Young Filmmakers Day. The event will then continue with the Runway Show/Nominee Gala on the following day, culminating in the grand finale Award Night.

