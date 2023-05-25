Connect with us

Pere Jason's Remarkable Journey to Victory on The Voice Nigeria Season 4

Tsatsii talks about Coming to Terms with Her New Life & Gratitude on Hero’s Therapy

It’s Back! Watch Episode 1 of “MTV Shuga Naija” Season 5

Shallipopi Delivers Stunning Performance of “Sharpiru” on AKtivated Sessions | Watch on BN TV

How Well Do You Know the Cast of "Young, Famous & African"? Watch to Find Out

Tolani Baj Talks About Life In Nigeria Five Years After Her Move | Watch

Joeboy Joins Chinasa Anukam on this Episode of “Is This Seat Taken?”

New Video: TY Bello feat. Tomi Favored, Grace Omosebi & 121Selah — He Fights For Me

Watch the Latest Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Teropi Secxxion” featuring Adesua Etomi-Wellington

The First Episode of Jenni O's Podcast Is Finally Here | Watch

Pere Jason's Remarkable Journey to Victory on The Voice Nigeria Season 4

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, Bayelsa-born singer and songwriter Pere Jason Richman emerged as the winner of season 4 of the highly competitive global singing competition, The Voice Nigeria.

Widely acclaimed for his endearing, soulful vocal range and unique performances, Pere first put the show and other contestants on notice when he stunned the judges with his incredible performance of Beyoncé’s XO during his blind audition.

Throughout the show, he impressed with powerful performances of iconic songs, including Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World,” Daniel Beddingfield’s “If You’re Not The One,” and “Circle of Life” by Carmen Twillie and Lebo M, among others.

Watch his journey below:

