Lagos-born artist and songwriter Smada has dropped two new bops. the first being a collaboration with NATIVE Records rapper and songwriter Odumodublvck titled “Papilo (Smadumodu)” and the second being a catchy tune titled “Abena.”

“Papilo (Smadumodu)” was produced by Oluwasemilore Oshiyoye, while “Abena” was produced by Adebiyi Kolawole.

Listen below:

Stream here.