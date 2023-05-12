New Music: Ugoccie – Ifenkili

Following the success of her hit single “Man On Fire,” Nigerian Afro-indigenous artist Ugoccie has released her much anticipated new single “Ifenkili,” produced by Endeetonez.

According to Ugoccie, “Ifenkili is a song I wrote to hype myself in my head. Someone once called me ugly and too skinny and it badly affected my mental health but now that I know better, the ovation for myself in my head is louder than any validation from strangers. I am Ifenkili.”

Listen below:

Stream here.