Harness Your Inner Travel Guru at the 2023 Travel Consultant Training Program starting in July 2023

Embark on your journey to becoming a certified travel consultant at the upcoming summer 2023 edition of the Travel Consultant Training (TCT) program, starting this July in Nigeria.

After a 3-year absence occasioned by Covid-19 and the chaos the aviation sector experienced post the pandemic, the bi-annual Travel Consultant Training Program conducted by a leading African online training school EmployMe E-Learning in partnership with select IATA licensed travel agencies and GDS organization will start off with the TCTP summer edition for 2023. The only edition for the year 2023. This edition comes with two platform learning options: Online via the EmployMe school portal and classes via Zoom and In-person classes in Abuja and Lagos. This gives learning options to interested participants.

The program is for already practicing travel agents and/or persons interested in starting their own travel consulting company and is accredited as Certified Travel Consultants. The program offers a wide range of content, information, network, and contacts to participants as they seek to start and flourish in the travel industry. EmployMe Travel Consultant Program has a reputation for the widest contact and support, pre and post the program.

This summer edition kicks off on July 22, 2023, and will cover:

GDS training (Sabre, Amadeus or Galileo).

Visa processing

Tour/Vacation packaging.

Travel insurance.

Cruise packaging.

International hotel booking & reservation.

Bonus Courses:

International education (study abroad) processing.

International shipping (import & export) processing

With an array of experienced trainers, a school portal with lots of study/resource materials, assistance post-program on ticketing and tour packaging agencies abroad, and rolling support to participants, the school will avail participants of internship opportunities with IATA licensed agencies to garner experience, network, and sub-agent opportunities with licensed IATA agencies, and share contacts with other travel agencies and travel and tour companies.

Program Details:

Duration: 6 weekends

Time: 9 am – 12 pm

Fee: Online – $90 and Offline – $150