BNRSVP Events this Weekend

The Cavemen: Intimate Live Session

Experience an intimate evening with us as we live play and record your favorite tracks. Come inside the Cave and feel alright!

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: MILIKI, 7b Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Games Night

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Coffee & Co, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Beere – Stage Play In Abuja

Since British Colonial Nigeria, the trajectory of Nigeria’s political history has been replete with civil rights movements which have been very instrumental in achieving significant socio-political impacts. Set in 1947, Beere presents the story of the Egba women’s revolt– a resistance movement led by Funmilayo Ransom Kuti against the corrupt imposition of unfair taxation by the then colonial government. Remembered as one of the longest sustained protests by women, its success was largely borne from the multi-class and rural-urban coalition of women in several parts of Nigeria. Beere portrays the power of collective and inclusive citizen action in addressing governance issues. The play is written by Abiodun Baiyewu, Executive Director of Global Rights. Produced by Sak Productions

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Yaradua Center, Plot 1161 Memorial Drive, Wuse, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

RSVP: HERE

Wellness Fest Lagos

Get ready for a day filled with all things 360° wellness – Mind, Body and Soul.

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Time: 8 AM.

Venue: Tiffany Amber, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flying Fish Nigeria (@flyingfishng)



Fly Pool Party

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Sol Beach by BoxMall, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Oniru, Oniru, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Vases & Verses

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 4 The Rock Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Crafting With Clay

Experience the therapeutic joy of pottery and let your creativity spin on the wheel. Soother’s pottery class offers a sanctuary for self-expression, where you can unwind, relax, and let your imagination take flight.

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09066520017

Sip, Paint & Unwind!

Here’s an opportunity for you to unleash your creativity. Indulge in soothing strokes of colour, sip on your favourite drink, and let your imagination soar.

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09066520017

The Champions Night (Jersey Party)

If you’re a football and party lover this is for you

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: WOW! Bar Lounge Restaurant, 16 Samuel Awoniyi St, off Salvation, Opebi, Ikeja.

RSVP: HERE

Pool Summer Rave

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Mera Mera Beach House

RSVP: HERE

Brew Saturdays

Calling all beer enthusiasts! Brew Saturdays is the ultimate celebration of all things beer. Gather your friends and get ready for a day filled with beer challenges, thrilling games, and the chance to catch the UEFA Champion League games on the big screens.

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, 51 Bishop Oluwole St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

Brunch and Brushes

Where are you going to be on Sunday? YellowLyfe is hosting a Brunch and Brushes event.

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Nobs and Berries, Plot 24, 113 Adebisi Ogunniyi Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09049027698

South Socials on the Beach

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach Club, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 09084000019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belleza Beach Resort (@bellezabeachresortng)



The Belleza Ice Challenge

Challenge your mind, push past your limitations and win amazing prizes.

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Belleza Beach Resort, Ilashe Beach, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, Eletu Ogabi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 08188393890

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Mood Wednesday Mood Lagos is hosting an epic rooftop party with the best rhythm and hype vibes. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 09012705495