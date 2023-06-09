All the Times We Spotted Burna Boy, Tems, Tiwa Savage in Robert Wun

Robert Wun’s SS23 birding collection, inspired by nature and futurism, is doing amazing things in the fashion world. Celebrities such as Burna Boy, Tems, Tiwa Savage and Tracee Ellis Ross have embraced the visionary designs of Robert Wun, donning his exquisite creations at various high-profile events.

Here are the times we spotted these stars looking amazing in Robert Wun:

Burna Boy

During his electrifying performance at the Paris La Défense, Burna Boy showcased his unique style by wearing a custom Robert Wun outfit. He wore a black, pleated matching set from the SS23 birding collection.

Burna Boy, again, took to the London Stadium stage for the ‘Love, Damini’ Concert, wearing a Sun Suit from Robert Wun’s SS23 bird collection.

Tems

in 2022, Tems wore a custom Robert Wun, featuring a v-neck halter top and pleated train trousers in teal colour.

For the 2023 MET Gala, Tems wore a custom dress by Robert Wun and styled by Dunsin Wright.

Tiwa Savage

The songbird took our breath away in the dramatic form-fitting sheer number that featured exaggerated ruffles from the shoulders to the hem. Tagged The Golden Phoenix, this outfit is from the designer’s SS23 Birding collection.

Issa Rae

As a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, Issa Rae chose to grace the cover of Vanity Magazine’s June issue with a standout Robert Wun – the Zhong Lin Blue Suit.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Last October, Tracee Ellis Ross wore The Sunset Pink Suit from Robert Wun’s SS23 birding collection.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey dazzled the audience in London tonight, opening her fifth and final show of the Renaissance Tour, wearing a custom Black Blossom ensemble.