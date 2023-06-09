Davido talks about “Timeless” Album & Losing His Voice as He Covers NATIVE Now!

He has been coping with the challenge of losing his voice throughout his entire career, but he confesses that he has never fully adjusted to managing it. “Because my voice is already husky, when my voice goes it’s so annoying. I like to express myself and I speak a lot, so when I can’t talk it’s annoying. It’s so uncomfortable when I have a show and my voice is not back, and I’m impatient so I’ll just be coughing.”

Reflecting on making “OVER DEM,” a track off his album:

“Now that I go back to think of it, I was not even making these songs like, ‘Ah, o boy we need to drop oh. I need to be hot again oh. I need to make money oh.’ I was just like, ‘I’m just happy to make music again.’”

On the Timeless concert which took place in Lagos:

“You have to be really, really loved for people to come to TBS—on a rainy day again,” Davido says. “I wasn’t worried about people coming out, I was more worried about delivering the production that we had worked so hard on. We just wanted everything to go right, that’s really what I was banking on. I would say about 70 per cent of what we planned went right, and that’s really good for Nigeria,” he says honestly.