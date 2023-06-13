Connect with us

Style

See the 10 Times Hilda Baci Schooled Us in Style – You’re Welcome!

Style

Lee Litumbe Will Show You How To Keep It Classy All Week Long

Events Style

#ANIIKE2023: Here's How Your Favourite Celebrities Stepped Out With Their Gorgeous Spouses | WATCH

Style Sweet Spot

Unveiling the Exquisite Details of Anita Asuoha's Vow Renewal Wedding Dress

Events Style

Celebrities Dazzle In Exquisite Agbada At Anita & Ikechukwu Asuoha's Dream Wedding Ceremony

Style

The Most Eye-Catching Looks At Anita & Ikechukwu Asuoha’s Vow Renewal, According To BellaNaija Style Editors

Promotions Style

Diamond Platnumz and Hollantex Bring Colorful Fabrics to Life in Teaser

Style

Kamo Mafokwane Makes Monochromatic Red Carpet Style Look SO Easy

Style

This Week’s Style Stars Are Serving Agbada For Rich Aunties On #BellaStylista: Issue 240

Style

See the 10 Times Sylvia Nduka Slayed in an Office-Friendly Dress

Style

See the 10 Times Hilda Baci Schooled Us in Style – You’re Welcome!

Avatar photo

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Nigerian chef and the current Guinness World Record holder Hilda Effiong Bassey, professionally known as Hilda Baci, has been on our radar for some time now and for good reasons.

When she’s not breaking the world record for the longest cooking marathon, she’s captivating aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts with her must-watch cooking tutorials. However, it is not just her culinary prowess that sets her apart. Hilda also exudes an impeccable sense of style, making her a true standout in the industry.

When Hilda steps out of her chef uniform, she effortlessly showcases her enviable figure adorned in a stunning array of form-fitting outfits. With a penchant for vibrant hues and an impressive collection of head-turning dresses, she consistently catches the eye and leaves a lasting impression wherever she goes.

At the top of our fashion girl crush list, here are the ten times Hilda Baci proved she is that #BellaStylista with impeccable style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

65 Countries & Counting: Elizabeth Agboola Shares Her Journey as a Travel Entrepreneur With Us

Introducing… “Doing Life With”: Capturing Stories of Everyday People

Democracy Day: Why June 12th, 1993 is an Important Date in Nigeria’s History

Omilola Oshikoya: How to Avoid “Sapa” Now That the Fuel Subsidy is Gone

From Wanting to Be a Footballer to Building a Fashion Business, Chierika Omenaka Tells Us About His Work & Life in Italy
css.php