Lee Litumbe Will Show You How To Keep It Classy All Week Long

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Cameroonian-American storyteller, travel/lifestyle creator, and self-taught photographer Lee Litumbe. Lee is the face and voice behind Spirited Pursuit where she uses photography to shape poignant narratives on cultural immersion; bringing fresh perspectives to lifestyle and travel experiences off-the-beaten-track.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Lee’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

With hair pulled into a back ponytail, rock a flared mustard dress with an asymmetrical hemline

Tuesday

Pair white and black with various pops of colour

Wednesday

Pair a fab print 2-piece with a black camisole and black heeled boots

Thursday

Pair a denim jacket with a skirt or trousers, heels and sunnies

Friday

Rock a black bodycon top with a lacey off-white flared skirt black boots and red bordered sunnies

Switch into a fuschia pink mini skirt and yellow bubble top for an evening outing

Saturday

Bodycon/flared, rock a neutral coloured dress with heels

Sunday

Slay a strapless floral ball dress with thigh high slit

