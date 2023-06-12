Style
Lee Litumbe Will Show You How To Keep It Classy All Week Long
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Cameroonian-American storyteller, travel/lifestyle creator, and self-taught photographer — Lee Litumbe. Lee is the face and voice behind Spirited Pursuit where she uses photography to shape poignant narratives on cultural immersion; bringing fresh perspectives to lifestyle and travel experiences off-the-beaten-track.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Lee’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
With hair pulled into a back ponytail, rock a flared mustard dress with an asymmetrical hemline
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
Pair white and black with various pops of colour
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
Pair a fab print 2-piece with a black camisole and black heeled boots
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
Pair a denim jacket with a skirt or trousers, heels and sunnies
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Friday
Rock a black bodycon top with a lacey off-white flared skirt black boots and red bordered sunnies
View this post on Instagram
Switch into a fuschia pink mini skirt and yellow bubble top for an evening outing
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
Bodycon/flared, rock a neutral coloured dress with heels
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
Slay a strapless floral ball dress with thigh high slit
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @spiritedpursuit