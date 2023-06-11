ANIIKE2023: Here’s How Your Favourite Celebrities Stepped Out With Their Gorgeous Spouses | WATCH

Nigerian stand-up comedian, actor, digital content creator, and internet personality — Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, professionally known as Real Warri Pikin — and her husband of a decade Ikechukwu Victor Asuoha proved it’s never too late to have the wedding ceremony of your dreams as they embarked on a joyous journey to fulfil the long-held dream of reaffirming their commitment with a series of celebration that climaxed in the gathering of the season: a regal reception party hosted on Saturday 10th June 2023 in the vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria at the Monarch Event Centre, Lekki.

The Couple, who are also parents to 3 amazing children, literally shut the city down with a resounding social media buzz featuring elegant cream and vibrant yellow Aso-ebi fabrics, rocked in superb style by their #BellaStylista array of guests.

The event was graced by the who-is-who of the entertainment industry, from top comedians like Ayodeji (AY) Richard Makun to veteran actors like Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and Iyabo Ojo Fespris who stepped out with their gorgeous spouses.

Once again, BellaNaija Style is here to bring you a glimpse into the mesmerizing event, showcasing exquisite fashion moments and noteworthy highlights from the elegant duos, Keep scrolling for the eyes-feast:

