Connect with us

Events Style

#ANIIKE2023: Here's How Your Favourite Celebrities Stepped Out With Their Gorgeous Spouses | WATCH

Events Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Stephanie Linus Named As Tribeca Film Festival Jury

Events News Promotions

Experience Ultimate Fun at The 2023 Meisters Expression Festival in Lagos | June 11th - 12th

Events Style

Celebrities Dazzle In Exquisite Agbada At Anita & Ikechukwu Asuohas' Dream Wedding Ceremony

Events News Promotions

Chrystallis Conversations hosts First Event in Lagos | Here’s What Went Down

Events News

All The #AsoebiBella Looks from Anita (Real Warri Pikin) & Ikechukwu Asuoha’s Vow Renewal Reception | #ANIIKE2023

Events Promotions

Redefining Hair Excellence: BKuniquehair and Rita Dominic's Collaborative Collection

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News Promotions

Harness Your Inner Travel Guru at the 2023 Travel Consultant Training Program starting in July 2023

Events News Promotions

9mobile hosted the Maiden Edition of Their Essay Competition in 2022 | Here Are the Emerged Winners

Events

#ANIIKE2023: Here’s How Your Favourite Celebrities Stepped Out With Their Gorgeous Spouses | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian stand-up comedian, actor, digital content creator, and internet personality — Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, professionally known as Real Warri Pikin — and her husband of a decade Ikechukwu Victor Asuoha proved it’s never too late to have the wedding ceremony of your dreams as they embarked on a joyous journey to fulfil the long-held dream of reaffirming their commitment with a series of celebration that climaxed in the gathering of the season: a regal reception party hosted on Saturday 10th June 2023 in the vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria at the Monarch Event Centre, Lekki.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

The Couple, who are also parents to 3 amazing children, literally shut the city down with a resounding social media buzz featuring elegant cream and vibrant yellow Aso-ebi fabrics, rocked in superb style by their #BellaStylista array of guests.

The event was graced by the who-is-who of the entertainment industry, from top comedians like Ayodeji (AY) Richard Makun to veteran actors like Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and Iyabo Ojo Fespris who stepped out with their gorgeous spouses.

Once again, BellaNaija Style is here to bring you a glimpse into the mesmerizing event, showcasing exquisite fashion moments and noteworthy highlights from the elegant duos, Keep scrolling for the eyes-feast:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Mrs Makun (@realmabelmakun)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD (@mofedamijo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grace Makun (@fabjewels_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAKUN OMONIYI (@yomicasual)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The DUKE OF OREDO (@kingafricana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Omilola Oshikoya: How to Avoid “Sapa” Now That the Fuel Subsidy is Gone

From Wanting to Be a Footballer to Building a Fashion Business, Chierika Omenaka Tells Us About His Work & Life in Italy

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Experts Share their Thoughts on How to Navigate this New Era

Uzoamaka Okafor: Things People Don’t Tell You About Moving to the UK

Chaste Inegbedion: How Jollof Rice Helps Nigerians Abroad Connect Home
css.php