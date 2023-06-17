Connect with us

Here’s How Ipeleng’s Trip to Nigeria Went | Watch

You Need to Try Dolapo Grey’s Healthy & Refreshing Watermelon Drink this Weekend

Check Out Telande World’s Recipe for Chicken Cabbage Stew Yamarita

Bloody Civilian talks about her Growth, Music & More on the "Osikoya Speaks" Podcast

Watch Episode 4 of MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5) on BN TV

Watch the Trailer for the Disney+ Sci-fi Fantasy Anthology "Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire"

Arese Ugwu & Chinedum Ewuzie Discuss Nigeria's Exchange Rate & Fuel Subsidy Removal On the Smart Money Tribe Podcast

This Sweet Potato & Fish Sauce Recipe is Perfect for Breakfast

Sisi Yemmie is Living the Sweet Life | Watch Her New Vlog

Check out the Teaser for Bimbo Ademoye's Web Series "Sibe"

In part one of the two-part vlog series for her trip to Nigeria, South African reality television star Ipeleng takes us along as she attends events and tries Nigerian cuisines.

In part two of the series, Ipeleng talks about her experience on her first television interview since she left Big Brother Titans, the radio interviews she’s done, her fun hangout experiences, meeting some of her fans in Nigeria, visiting a Lagos market on her final day and lots more.

Watch:

