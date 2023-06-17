Here’s How Ipeleng’s Trip to Nigeria Went | Watch

In part one of the two-part vlog series for her trip to Nigeria, South African reality television star Ipeleng takes us along as she attends events and tries Nigerian cuisines.

In part two of the series, Ipeleng talks about her experience on her first television interview since she left Big Brother Titans, the radio interviews she’s done, her fun hangout experiences, meeting some of her fans in Nigeria, visiting a Lagos market on her final day and lots more.

Watch: