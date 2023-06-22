Connect with us

Events Music News Promotions

The Walkers Mix: An Evening of Inspiring Connections among the Creative Community | Here’s How It Went

Events News Promotions

IHS Nigeria and WeForGood International Drive Sustainable Change with N18 Million Grant for Young African Entrepreneurs

Events News Promotions

The Energy Transition Office hosts the E-Mobility Stakeholder Session in Lagos towards Sustainable Energy Sources

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Honoring the Makers: Here's The Balvenie's Extraordinary Tribute to the Art of Craftsmanship

Events Promotions

La Roche-Posay Partners with the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists to Celebrate World Skin Health Day in Lagos

Events Promotions

Exclusive Moments, Exhibitions and Runway shows from the Lagos Leather Fair 2023 | Here is what you missed

Events Promotions

Committed to the Growth of the Nigerian Music Industry, TomTom hosts its ‘Breathe For It’ Summit 2.0 in Jos, Plateau State

Events Promotions

A Legendary Fusion: Wande Coal Rocks the Stage at ‘Trace Live’ Powered by Legend

Events Promotions

The Ethnic Business Awards: A Night of Celebration for Foreigners in Nigeria

Events Promotions

The Lagos Leather Fair 2023 starts off with an exclusive Leather Cocktail Event | Here is how it turned out

Events

The Walkers Mix: An Evening of Inspiring Connections among the Creative Community | Here’s How It Went

by Johnnie Walker & Sarz

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Walkers Mix was an evening like no other with Johnnie Walker, an epitome of smooth vibes, joining forces with the brilliant music producer Sarz for an explosive collaboration.

This vibrant event brought together a constellation of successful creatives, igniting an artistic spark that set the night ablaze with music, laughter, and boundless inspiration.

The event was a testament to the brands’ unrivalled passion for the creative community. As guests arrived, they were welcomed into a world where Johnnie Walker’s legendary whisky craftsmanship, merged seamlessly with Sarz’s pulsating beats, resulting in an unparalleled sensory experience.

As the night unfolded, guests were treated to a multisensory experience with personalized cocktails, each expertly crafted to complement the eclectic mix of beats and rhythms, delicious meals, a brand immersion, and a chance to put their spin on exclusive Sarz beats.

The tantalizing flavours of Johnnie Walker’s premium offerings left a lingering impression of sophistication and pleasure.

Stay tuned as Johnnie Walker continues to push boundaries, creating experiences that bridge the gap between artistic excellence and the pursuit of premium enjoyment. Together, they celebrate the extraordinary talents that shape our world, one harmonious beat at a time.

Johnnie Walker and Sarz are architects of unforgettable moments and the creative community that inspires people!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)


Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: We All Need People to Thrive

Financial Jennifer: These Tips Will Help You Create Multiple Income Sources

Mfonobong Inyang: Fathers Deserve Their Flowers All the Time

Adedamola Adedayo: Seyi Vibez References Faith, Destiny & Artistic Journey in “Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come”

Money Matters With Nimi: These Tips Will Help You Manage Your Finances Better as a Father
css.php