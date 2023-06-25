Kcee Performs “Ojapiano” on Glitch Sessions | Watch

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Kcee delivered an amazing live performance of his latest and viral hit song “Ojapiano.”

Starting with the solo and spiritual rendition of the Igbo “Oja” flute from the flutist and married at an early point in the song by the famed and familiar Amapiano beat, Kcee along with instrumentals from the band members behind him did justice to the song’s chill and mildly energetic vibe.

With over 20 years in the music industry, Kcee continues to reinvent himself and show off new layers of his musical versatility. The “Ojapiano” is a follow-up to hugely successful “Igbo Cultural Praise” songs and it’s garnered a lot of acceptance.

Watch: