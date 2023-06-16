New Music: Libianca – Jah

Cameroonian-American singer and songwriter, Libianca has once again made a remarkable entrance into the music scene with her latest single titled “Jah.” Produced collaboratively by iO and Tobi Oladigbolu, this captivating song addresses the disappointment of unreciprocated feelings from a man she admires.

Having previously released the hit single “People” and mesmerizing remixes featuring renowned artists like Becky G, Omah Lay, and Ayra Starr, Libianca continues to thrive in the glow of her success.

Listen to the new single below:

Stream here.