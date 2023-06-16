Connect with us

New Music: Libianca - Jah

New Music: Cassper Nyovest - Soul

Listen to Sean Tizzle's New Album "Dues"

CKay releases Highly Anticipated Deluxe Edition of "Sad Romance"

Omah Lay drops “Boy Alone Deluxe” Album | Listen

Listen: Asake Returns with New Album “Work of Art”

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, Davido... The Nigerian Stars Who Have Taken Afrobeats to International Sports Stages

New Video: Simi — Stranger

New Music: Ladipoe feat. Bella Shmurda — Guy Man

Recording Academy Adds New Grammy Award Categories including ‘Best African Music Performance’

New Music: Libianca – Jah

33 mins ago

Cameroonian-American singer and songwriter, Libianca has once again made a remarkable entrance into the music scene with her latest single titled “Jah.” Produced collaboratively by iO and Tobi Oladigbolu, this captivating song addresses the disappointment of unreciprocated feelings from a man she admires.

Having previously released the hit single “People” and mesmerizing remixes featuring renowned artists like Becky G, Omah Lay, and Ayra Starr, Libianca continues to thrive in the glow of her success.

Listen to the new single below:

Stream here.

