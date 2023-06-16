Connect with us

CKay releases Highly Anticipated Deluxe Edition of "Sad Romance"

The long-awaited deluxe edition of the album “Sad Romance” by CKay, the talented Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer, has finally been released.

The original album consisted of eleven tracks, but this new edition includes four additional songs, making a total of 15 meticulously crafted tracks. The newly added tracks include “Capture My Soul” featuring Joeboy, “Nneka” featuring Tekno, “Nwayi,” and the previously chart-topping hit “Hallelujah” featuring Blaqbonez.

Listen:

Stream here.

