Introducing the 2023 Nigeria Social Media Awards: Celebrating the Power of Digital Influence

Alternative Adverts is delighted to announce the 2023 Nigeria Social Media Awards, aimed at celebrating the remarkable work being done across various social media platforms. The event will recognize individuals and organizations that utilize social media in innovative and impactful ways.

This Social Media Award (SMA) has come to open a platform to applaud and reward all facets of efforts upholding and driving the social media world and enable an improving system. This goes beyond participation in social networking, creation, and sharing of content via applications, websites, or other platforms. It represents a movement to enhance excellence. It has come to unleash hidden or undiscovered potentials, inspiring a continuous higher realm of creativity and innovation.

Alternative Adverts, one of the leading advertising agencies in Lagos, and its partners are proud to power this significant milestone. They extend this opportunity to everyone to find their way onto the stage.

The Social Media Awards aim to recognize those who are pushing the boundaries of what social media can do for good, whether it’s spreading joy, raising awareness for important causes, or simply providing useful information and entertainment.

The awards will have multiple categories; some of the groupings and categories are listed below:

Campaign Awards

Best Social Influencer Campaign

Best Audience Engagement Campaign

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign of the Year

General Awards

Social Media Influencer of the Year, 2023

Social Media Personality of the Year, 2023

Most Innovative Use of Social Media, 2023

Emerging Social Media Personality of the Year

Best Use of Social Media for Entertainment

Most Popular Skit on Social Media

Most Engaged TV Station on Social Media

Best Sports and Betting Platform on Social Media

Best Use of Social Media – Fintech

Most Engaged Radio Station on Social Media

Content Awards

Blogger of the Year

Best Entertainment Video Content

Most Educative Video Content

Best Instagram Video Content

Best YouTube Video Content

Video Awards

Best Instagram Video of the Year 2023

Best Facebook Video of the Year 2023

Best YouTube Video of the Year 2023

Best TikTok Video of the Year 2023

Other groups and categories of awards can be found on their website for nominations and voting. The voting stage has been prepared for selecting the winners of the 2023 Social Media Awards. This award aims to be credible and transparent, with the winners being determined by people through online voting.

Nomination

Nominations commence on June 14, 2023, and close on June 30, 2023. They encourage every social media user to participate in nominating individuals or organizations for one of the award categories.

Voting

The voting process will commence on July 1, 2023, and close on August 31, 2023. Anyone can nominate an individual or organization for one of the award categories. They want to encourage as many nominations as possible so they can recognize the great work being done by people across the nation, both large and small.

They are hopeful that the Nigeria Social Media Awards can help highlight the positive side of social media and inspire others in this great country, Nigeria, to use this powerful tool for good. Social media truly has the power to bring people together and create change. By recognizing those who are harnessing its power in responsible and effective ways, they hope to spread that positive impact even further.

For sponsorship or inquiries, call 08140806869 or 07014039333.

