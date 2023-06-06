Connect with us

Movies & TV News Promotions

ICYMI: Reigny and Abraham Bid Farewell as Nigerian Idol Live Show Heats Up

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for Odunlade Adekola's Forthcoming Film "Orisa (Deity)"

BN TV Movies & TV

Moet Abebe shares her journey of overcoming low self-esteem & embracing self-love on #WithChude

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Niyi Akinmolayan Shares Official Trailer For His Upcoming Spy Thriller “The House Of Secrets”

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Tobi Bakre, RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime Star in Nollywood-Bollywood Series "Postcards" | Trailer

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Sheila Receives Bad News about the Funding for Y-Hub in Episode 2 of “MTV Shuga Naija” Season 5 | Watch

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Jemima Osunde, Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja & Efa Iwara star in Play Network’s Upcoming Film “Hijack 93”

Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's a First Look at Lateef Adedimeji in "Rise of the Specter," the Sequel to "Anikulapo"

Movies & TV Music

Wizkid, Future, A$AP Rocky & Offset Featured on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Soundtrack

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch the Season Finale of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Teropi Secxxion”

Movies & TV

ICYMI: Reigny and Abraham Bid Farewell as Nigerian Idol Live Show Heats Up

by Nigerian Idol
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The top ten contestants of Nigerian Idol Season 8 have been reduced to eight after Reigny and Abraham were evicted from the show in week two of the live show.

Last week, Abraham delivered what some described as the best performance of the week with his rendition of “Go The Distance” by Michael Bolton, while Reigny performed Heaven Sent” by Keyshia Cole. Unfortunately, their performances couldn’t get them enough votes from the audience. Here is how it all happened;

Eviction fever: The ten contestants began Sunday’s live show with a shocker. The show host, Ik Osakioduwa, announced that a contestant will be evicted before any performance. Amidst the tense atmosphere, Abraham was announced as the first to leave the show to the surprise of many.

The quest continues: The theme for the week was ‘Billboard songs’ and contestants were assigned some top-of-the-chart tracks to perform. Being the first to hit the stage immediately after the eviction was not easy. Commendably, Quest showed no emotional lapses as she set the ball rolling with an elegant performance of ‘Damages’ by Tems. Click to watch. Savy Henry was next on stage with his amazing performance of ‘It’s Plenty’ by Burnaboy. Watch the performance here.

First Standing ovation of the season: Precious Mac continued to make her mark on the show with another splendid vocal performance of ‘Overload’ by Mavin Records All-stars. But it was Chisom who delivered the performance that got the first standing ovation of the Season from the studio audience. Chisom lit the stage with his outstanding performance of ‘Peace Be Unto You’ by Asake to a loud ovation from the audience. Relive the performance here. This was followed by a superb rendition of Ladipoe’s ‘Feelings’ by Goodness.

Constance’s composure: When the show host announced there will be eight contestants left, many in the audience were shocked, as they didn’t see that coming. At that point, Constance, Victory, Ose Daniel, and Reigny were tensed, knowing one of them will also be leaving the show. Eventually, Reigny was evicted and Constance, the youngest contestant left on the show was next to perform. Once again Constance showed that she can cope with the pressure, as she delivered a composed performance of ‘Alone’ by Burnaboy. Relive the performance here.

Daniel delivers: Ose Daniel was next on stage for the penultimate performance of the night. In his usual calm manner, he delivered arguably the best performance of the night with his rendition of ‘Bandana’ by Fireboy. Watch here. Victory capped another splendid Nigerian Idol Season 8 week with his smooth performance of ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles.

How to vote: The voting channels are now open and you have the power to keep your favourite Nigerian Idol season 8 contestant on the show. You can access 100 votes on the Africa Magic website and another 100 votes on the mobile site to vote for your favourite contestant. Click here to vote.

You can also get as many as 2500 votes on MyDStv or MyGOtv app. Voting closes this Thursday at 9 pm. To enjoy Nigerian Idol and other amazing shows, download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app to reconnect, stay connected, and upgrade your subscription.

You can also dial *288# for self-service options, fix error codes, and subscribe.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: How Jollof Rice Helps Nigerians Abroad Connect Home

BN Book Review: Scarred by Simi Joel | Review by The BookLady NG

Is Your Mind Eating Junk?

“Work & Life In Italy”: Our New Series with Imo Ekanem Explores the Everyday Lives of African Professionals in Italy

#BNCreativesCorner: Beautiful Nubia is A Musical Conduit of Native Wisdom
css.php