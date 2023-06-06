ICYMI: Reigny and Abraham Bid Farewell as Nigerian Idol Live Show Heats Up

The top ten contestants of Nigerian Idol Season 8 have been reduced to eight after Reigny and Abraham were evicted from the show in week two of the live show.

Last week, Abraham delivered what some described as the best performance of the week with his rendition of “Go The Distance” by Michael Bolton, while Reigny performed Heaven Sent” by Keyshia Cole. Unfortunately, their performances couldn’t get them enough votes from the audience. Here is how it all happened;

Eviction fever: The ten contestants began Sunday’s live show with a shocker. The show host, Ik Osakioduwa, announced that a contestant will be evicted before any performance. Amidst the tense atmosphere, Abraham was announced as the first to leave the show to the surprise of many.

The quest continues: The theme for the week was ‘Billboard songs’ and contestants were assigned some top-of-the-chart tracks to perform. Being the first to hit the stage immediately after the eviction was not easy. Commendably, Quest showed no emotional lapses as she set the ball rolling with an elegant performance of ‘Damages’ by Tems. Click to watch. Savy Henry was next on stage with his amazing performance of ‘It’s Plenty’ by Burnaboy. Watch the performance here.

First Standing ovation of the season: Precious Mac continued to make her mark on the show with another splendid vocal performance of ‘Overload’ by Mavin Records All-stars. But it was Chisom who delivered the performance that got the first standing ovation of the Season from the studio audience. Chisom lit the stage with his outstanding performance of ‘Peace Be Unto You’ by Asake to a loud ovation from the audience. Relive the performance here. This was followed by a superb rendition of Ladipoe’s ‘Feelings’ by Goodness.

Constance’s composure: When the show host announced there will be eight contestants left, many in the audience were shocked, as they didn’t see that coming. At that point, Constance, Victory, Ose Daniel, and Reigny were tensed, knowing one of them will also be leaving the show. Eventually, Reigny was evicted and Constance, the youngest contestant left on the show was next to perform. Once again Constance showed that she can cope with the pressure, as she delivered a composed performance of ‘Alone’ by Burnaboy. Relive the performance here.

Daniel delivers: Ose Daniel was next on stage for the penultimate performance of the night. In his usual calm manner, he delivered arguably the best performance of the night with his rendition of ‘Bandana’ by Fireboy. Watch here. Victory capped another splendid Nigerian Idol Season 8 week with his smooth performance of ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles.

