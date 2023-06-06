Watch the Teaser for Odunlade Adekola’s Forthcoming Film “Orisa (Deity)”

Odunlade Adekola has unveiled the first look teaser for his forthcoming epic, “Orisa.”

Featuring a talented cast including Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Muyiwa Ademola, and Eniola Ajao, among other notable actors. This collaboration between Odunlade Adekola and Filmone Studios is set to hit the big screens on July 21, 2023.

Take a look at the teaser below: