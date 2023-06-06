Connect with us

Watch the Teaser for Odunlade Adekola's Forthcoming Film "Orisa (Deity)"

Vandora Shares Her Exciting Beach Daycation Experiences on “Vandy Vibes”

Nengi Chronicles a Day in Her Life in New Vlog

Ify Okoye Takes Us Through an Exciting Week in Her Life | Watch

Spice Up Your Food Menu with Sisi Yemmie’s Bell Pepper Prawn Sauce Recipe

Check Out Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Special Ingredient for Fish Fillet Stew | Watch

Moet Abebe shares her journey of overcoming low self-esteem & embracing self-love on #WithChude

Weight Loss & Nutritionist Expert AskDamz Reveals the Role of Nutrition for 'A Better You' | Watch

Tayo Aina Spent 24 Hours with Davido & Here’s What They Were Up To

Hermes & Adesewa discuss Rich & Pretty Privilege on “BTS Reality Show”

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Odunlade Adekola has unveiled the first look teaser for his forthcoming epic, “Orisa.”

Featuring a talented cast including Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Shaffy Bello, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Muyiwa Ademola, and Eniola Ajao, among other notable actors. This collaboration between Odunlade Adekola and Filmone Studios is set to hit the big screens on July 21, 2023.

Take a look at the teaser below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola)

