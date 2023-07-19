Adekunle Gold teases New Song with Simi in an Adorable Family Studio Session | Watch

Nigerian Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold has announced that he has a song with his wife, singer Simi, on his upcoming album “Tequila Ever After.”

Adekunle Gold made this known in an adorable video he posted across his social media platforms of him and Simi recording the beautiful song titled “Look What You Made Me Do.”

There was another wholesome moment in the studio when their daughter, Deja, joined them. Adekunle noted in his caption to the post that he hasn’t featured Simi in any song since their last feature on his “Gold” album.

He said, “We recorded 5 songs to finally get to “Look What You Made Me Do” I haven’t featured @Simi since “Gold” album. I know you’ll love this song because it is special and out of this world. Thank you, baby, for blessing Tequila Ever After with your magic.”

The album is set to be released on July 28.

Watch: