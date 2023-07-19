Connect with us

Adekunle Gold teases New Song with Simi in an Adorable Family Studio Session | Watch

Whitemoney talks Music and Business in the Latest Episode of the “Jenni Speaks Podcast”

Niyi Fagbemi Captures the Splendor of the Ojude Oba Festival in His New Documentary

Jim Iyke discusses Fatherhood & His Career as an Actor on “Is This Seat Taken?”

Here’s a Mini Tour of Chef Tolani’s Pantry | Watch

Bella Okagbue Is Living Her Best Life In Mykonos, Greece | WATCH

Candy Bleakz Talks About The “AfroStreet” Genre & Her Music Journey on “Rubbin’ Minds”

New Video: King Promise feat. Young Jonn — Terminator

Jay On Air talks about His Comedy Persona 'Chizoba,' Content Creation & Radio Presenting on “Rubbin’ Minds”

Learn How to Make Ginger Beer with Maraji

2 hours ago

Nigerian Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold has announced that he has a song with his wife, singer Simi, on his upcoming album “Tequila Ever After.”

Adekunle Gold made this known in an adorable video he posted across his social media platforms of him and Simi recording the beautiful song titled “Look What You Made Me Do.”

There was another wholesome moment in the studio when their daughter, Deja, joined them. Adekunle noted in his caption to the post that he hasn’t featured Simi in any song since their last feature on his “Gold” album.

He said, “We recorded 5 songs to finally get to “Look What You Made Me Do” I haven’t featured @Simi since “Gold” album. I know you’ll love this song because it is special and out of this world. Thank you, baby, for blessing Tequila Ever After with your magic.”

The album is set to be released on July 28.

