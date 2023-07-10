Connect with us

Here's How These Kenyan Twin Sisters, Stella and Winnie Mutai, Joined Forces to Make a Sustainable Impact

TomTom's Breathe Academy is taking Music Business to a New Level | Get all the Details from the launch

The Super Parents Foundation hosts 6th Inclusive Party for Children With Disabilities

Comic Republic Signs Deal with Universal Studios to Bring African Superheroes to the Screen

The Balvenie Unveils Tola Akerele and Obida Obioha as Its Latest Collaborators

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Access Bank Unveils Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Season 5

Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, Google’s Pioneer West Africa Director Exits Company

Photojournalist Fatawu Ayamga is Telling Unique Human Stories Through His Lens

Rachel-Giddyfia-Diana Triangle, Beauty’s Apology To Groovy & More On The 9th Episode of BBNaija Reunion Show

Kunle Afolayan, RMD, Jade Osiberu , Shola Dada & CJ Obasi To Join Oscars Voting Members

Stella and Winnie Mutai were virtually inseparable after being born a mere five minutes apart, and that is how it stayed until university. Then came their first big shock.

“Being twins goes beyond being born together at the same time. It is a purposeful thing that can only be witnessed rather than explained,” said Stella Mutai, who is today a specialist at the World Food Programme.

Born and raised in Nakuru, they attended all the same schools. But then came university. For the first time, the futures of the twins began to diverge when they chose different career paths.

“I was so used to being with her for 18 years, and it was hard for me when we had to join different universities and live separate lives in different towns. I did not think we would ever reconnect again or be together most of the time,” said Winnie Mutai.

Stella chose to study for a Bachelor of Science in Geospatial Information Science at the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri, while Winnie opted for a Bachelor in Development Studies at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in Juja.

Once they graduated and pursued their different careers, however, a similar interest meant their new orbits began to re-align.

“We discovered we were both dealing with climate change matters in our different roles when we would get invites and attend the same conferences and meetings,” Stella explained.

Stella is now a Geospatial and Remote Sensing analyst at the Emergencies Operations at the World Food Programme (WFP), and Winnie is a Climate Change Finance expert at the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

Stella Mutai
Photo Credit: Lucy Githugo

As a Geospatial analyst, Stella was the WFP’s specialist providing support during the 2022 Madagascar floods, which impacted its capital, destroyed infrastructure, and caused loss of life.

“My role in the unfortunate incident was to assess the impact of the floods, mapping out and identifying possible rescue sites,” Stella explained.

Winnie is a professional who advises and teaches Finance Ministers in Africa about obtaining grants for their countries. She has established a robust network of government officials and NGOs to provide climate finance for her employer.

“We did not plan to be in this space we are in right now, but things just aligned,” said Stella.

“While Stella is a married woman, we still meet often to discuss job matters, and I call her almost ten times daily. I love exchanging ideas with my sister because she offers sound advice and understands climate change issues at a level that connects us as adults,” said Winnie.

The duo has been recognised locally and internationally, with Stella recently acknowledged as one of the top 40 women under 40 in Kenya as well as one of the Geospatial World’s 50 Rising Stars.

Winnie is an accomplished speaker who has addressed international meetings and important events like the 38th graduation ceremony of JKUAT, where she was named Alumni of the Year. She spoke to 5,836 graduates about the pressing issue of Climate Change.

In their different capacities, they both agree and believe that Africa has the potential to emerge as a trailblazing global hub of climate action and are animated by a shared vision of giving back to society, drawing inspiration from their international travels and encounters with influential world leaders.

Their fame has prompted other well-known figures to reach out and offer advice and encouragement, both in person and through social media.

“Low and middle-income countries tend to only come up in the context of adaptation, adjusting to the effects of climate change, or financing to help them recover from loss and damage. My challenge to the twins is to think of innovative ways Africa can support its transformation while helping the world avoid climate disaster,” said Lizz Ntonjira, current Communications and Engagement Director at WomenLift Health and former AMREF Global Communications Director.

“I would advise the twins to continue to hone their skills in specific areas of expertise and, at the same time, try to develop leadership skills that will enable them to grow and lead organisations where they are working. There are very few women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), and they have a good opportunity to grow their talents and passions on environmental issues,” advised Dr Philip Osano, Stockholm Environment Institute Africa Centre Director.

The twins have said they intend to continue to work in their areas of expertise to aid the continent’s fight against climate change.

Story/Photo Credit: Lucy Githugo, bird story agency

