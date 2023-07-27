Connect with us

Events Music Promotions

Get ready for a Classical Experience with 'The Chorus Leader Live - All things I Didn't say' by Timi Dakolo this August

Events News Promotions

Blockchain Vibes and Blueafric Media Lead the Charge at East Africa's Innovation Summit 2023

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Enjoy BBNaija Season 8 with TECNO and Win Jaw-Dropping Prizes!

Events Promotions

Nigerian Idol Season 8 Winner Lights up TECNO Store at ICM

Events

Watch Out For these 4 African Players at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Events Promotions

Catch Up on the Exclusive Launch of D'General Bitters featuring DBanj, Macaroni, Seyi Vibes and many more

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Lights, Laughter, and the Nigerian Magic: Relive the Best Moments of Nigeria Day at the Essence Film Fest

Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Check Out These Stunning Looks From Barbie The Movie Premiere In South Africa

Events News Promotions Style

MAC Cosmetics and VVS Lagos Host a Glamorous Dinner to Mark the Upcoming National Lipstick Day!

Events News Promotions

Lord’s London Dry Gin Takes Spotlight as Official Sponsor of the Trace Live event with Wande Coal Concert

Events

Get ready for a Classical Experience with ‘The Chorus Leader Live – All things I Didn’t say’ by Timi Dakolo this August

Avatar photo

Published

12 mins ago

 on

After 16 years of releasing breathtaking classical masterpieces, Timi Dakolo, Nigerian singer and songwriter, is ready to give his fans a live experience with The Chorus Leader Live, All The Things I Didn’t Say, at Terra Kulture Lagos on August 20th, 2023.

The maiden edition concert will be an intimate journey with Timi Dakolo, his beliefs and music, as he will lead guests through beautiful renditions of his songs and all-time favourite songs by other artists, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience.

The Chorus Leader Live, All I Didn’t Say will be a novel concert filled with storytelling, humour and will pay homage to the muses that fueled the evolution of Timi Dakolo becoming The Chorus Leader who found his art, stuck with it and built a legacy for his type of music, which is unconventional in the Nigerian music industry.

As the famous Chorus Leader of evergreen and award-winning melodies, the concert will be where Timi Dakolo expresses all he wants to tell his Yard People since the inception of his musical career. The venue is to provide a close-knit and acoustically rich setting that will allow his songs to resonate deeply within their soul. Click here to get your tickets and get ready to immerse yourself in the grandeur of this extraordinary event where the power and passion of The Chorus Leader come alive.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php