Here’s the Trailer for “The Modern Woman” starring Sharon Ooja, Timini Egbuson & Chinoso Arubayi

The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming film “The Modern Woman” has been released.

Directed by Yomi Black and written by Anita Danjamic, “The Modern Woman” follows the life of a young woman whose world is delicately balanced between her career aspirations, familial responsibilities, and a blossoming love story. However, her life takes a heartbreaking turn when she experiences the devastating loss of her pregnancy. The repercussions of this tragedy led her on a journey of self-discovery, challenging societal norms, and embarking on a quest to reclaim her identity.

The film boasts a stellar cast, with Sharon Ooja taking on the lead role, accompanied by Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Akintola, Ebere Nwizu, Chinoso Arubayi, Juliet Ibrahim, Nene Nwanyo, and Kammel Audu.

The Modern Woman’ is set to hit theatres nationwide on August 18, 2023.

Watch the trailer below: