Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's the Trailer for "The Modern Woman" starring Sharon Ooja, Timini Egbuson & Chinoso Arubayi

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Styled By MaklinScout Unveils The Process Behind Mercy Eke's BBN All Stars Opening Night Outfit | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 2 of “Boy Meets Girl“ (Season 2)

BN TV

The No-Marinade Grilled Turkey Recipe You Should Try This Week

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 6 of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: Here's Your Closer Take At Mercy Eke's Jaw-Dropping Opening Night's Look | WATCH

BN TV

How Oprah Winfrey Spent 2 Days In Marrakech, Morocco | WATCH

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Latest Episode of “Visa On Arrival” on BN TV

BN TV

Ify Mogekwu Joins Fisayo Fosudo on “The Leaderboard”

BN TV Style Sweet Spot

BN Sweet Spot: This Real-Life Barbie Is Shaking Up The Gram | WATCH

BN TV

Here’s the Trailer for “The Modern Woman” starring Sharon Ooja, Timini Egbuson & Chinoso Arubayi

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming film “The Modern Woman” has been released.

Directed by Yomi Black and written by Anita Danjamic, “The Modern Woman” follows the life of a young woman whose world is delicately balanced between her career aspirations, familial responsibilities, and a blossoming love story. However, her life takes a heartbreaking turn when she experiences the devastating loss of her pregnancy. The repercussions of this tragedy led her on a journey of self-discovery, challenging societal norms, and embarking on a quest to reclaim her identity.

The film boasts a stellar cast, with Sharon Ooja taking on the lead role, accompanied by Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Akintola, Ebere Nwizu, Chinoso Arubayi, Juliet Ibrahim, Nene Nwanyo, and Kammel Audu.

The Modern Woman’ is set to hit theatres nationwide on August 18, 2023.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chisom Olamigoke: On Making Your Goals A Reality

Semhal Tsegaye Abebe is Helping Young Migrants Pursue Their Dreams in This Episode of Work & Life in Italy

What Does Life as a Celebrity Mobile Barber Look Like? Read this Edition of “Doing Life With” TopzyCut to Find Out

BN Prose: Taking Back What is Mine by Grace Ogor

5 Things to Know Ahead of Adekunle Gold’s Forthcoming Album
css.php