Styled By MaklinScout Unveils The Process Behind Mercy Eke’s BBN All Stars Opening Night Outfit | WATCH
“Mercenaries” have been shaking up the internet with massive love for the Queen of Highlights since she stepped onto the 1st-ever Big Brother Naija All Stars stage in her show-stopping carnival-themed outfit. Fantastic Nigerian Stylist — Makililo Nelson, well-known for his exceptional creativity at Styled By MaklinScout, who is the brain behind the sensational look has followed up the buzz with a behind-the-scenes clip that sent netizens on a rave.
The clip unveils the painstaking styling process behind Mercy Eke‘s stunning look featuring a fully embellished halter-neck petite dress paired with embellished strappy sandals, wings and a fascinating headpiece. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Swipe to view the finished look:
Credits:
Muse: @official_mercyeke
Styling & Video: @styled_by_maklinscout