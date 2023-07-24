Connect with us

Styled By MaklinScout Unveils The Process Behind Mercy Eke's BBN All Stars Opening Night Outfit | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

 on

“Mercenaries” have been shaking up the internet with massive love for the Queen of Highlights since she stepped onto the 1st-ever Big Brother Naija All Stars stage in her show-stopping carnival-themed outfit. Fantastic Nigerian Stylist Makililo Nelson, well-known for his exceptional creativity at Styled By MaklinScout, who is the brain behind the sensational look has followed up the buzz with a behind-the-scenes clip that sent netizens on a rave.

The clip unveils the painstaking styling process behind Mercy Eke‘s stunning look featuring a fully embellished halter-neck petite dress paired with embellished strappy sandals, wings and a fascinating headpiece. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @styled_by_maklinscout

Swipe to view the finished look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Credits:

Muse: @official_mercyeke

Styling & Video: @styled_by_maklinscout

