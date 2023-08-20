Connect with us

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood, Family, Embracing His Stature — Chinedu Ikedieze opens up on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Uriel talks about Her Eviction, Neo & Squabble with Whitemoney on “The Dip”

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Okoro Finds Himself in a Sticky Situation on the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Watch Princess Take On Our Very First Episode of “The Dip”

BN TV

Check out Velvety Foodies’ Delicious Catfish Pepper Soup Recipe

BN TV Culture

Making Fufu Without Pounding: Check Out This Alternative Method | WATCH

BN TV Music

eLDee talks about Meeting His Wife & Retiring from Music on the Teju Babyface Podcast

BN TV Career

Aanu Jide-Ojo is Helping People Discover Better Ways to Handle Mental Burdens | Watch Peace Itimi’s “How I”

BN TV Career

Watch: Tope Mark-Odigie of REB360 details Her Entrepreneurial Journey in New Interview with Omon Odike on “Omon’s Couch”

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Chiwetalu Agu Gets Candid About His Nollywood Career & Political Stance on #WithChude

BN TV

Nollywood, Family, Embracing His Stature — Chinedu Ikedieze opens up on #WithChude

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, alias Aki, is a household name in Nigeria. His many works with fellow thespian and movie “twin” Osita Iheme are the source of many fond memories of nostalgia in many Nigerian households.

As part of his ongoing series with Nollywood bigwigs on his show #WithChude, podcast host Chude Jideonwo sits down with the actor for a tell-all interview.

Chinedu goes into his family background, what growing up felt like, how he found out about his impaired growth, dealing with depression, and almost ending his life.

He also talked about his joy at getting a national award, getting married, and why he shields his family from the limelight.

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview

You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Genoveva Umeh Shares Acting Journey, Most Memorable On-Set Experience & Skin Care Routine in This Edition of “Doing Life With”

Dennis Isong: How to Secure Building Approval for Site Development in Lagos

4 People Share Why They Choose to Remain in Nigeria Amidst the Japa Wave

Mfonobong Inyang: The Rise of A Generation They Never Saw Coming

Abiola Adediran: Practical Lessons to Build Lasting Wealth in Today’s Economic Landscape 
css.php