Nollywood, Family, Embracing His Stature — Chinedu Ikedieze opens up on #WithChude

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, alias Aki, is a household name in Nigeria. His many works with fellow thespian and movie “twin” Osita Iheme are the source of many fond memories of nostalgia in many Nigerian households.

As part of his ongoing series with Nollywood bigwigs on his show #WithChude, podcast host Chude Jideonwo sits down with the actor for a tell-all interview.

Chinedu goes into his family background, what growing up felt like, how he found out about his impaired growth, dealing with depression, and almost ending his life.

He also talked about his joy at getting a national award, getting married, and why he shields his family from the limelight.

