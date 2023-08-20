Uriel talks about Her Eviction, Neo & Squabble with Whitemoney on “The Dip”

Connect with us

The latest housemate of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition to grace this fun and exciting episode of BellaNaija’s “The Dip” is the gorgeous Uriel.

Uriel, who became the second housemate to be evicted in the last eviction show, reflects on her time in Biggie’s house, the love she’s felt since she left the house, how she feels about her eviction by Biggie’s jury, and her beef with White Money.

She also talks about her relationship with Neoenergy, her decision to go back to Biggie’s house, wanting more elevation for herself, and lots more.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

