Mavin Records Unveils New Artist... Meet Lifesize Teddy



Mavin Records has announced their latest signing, rapper, poet, and singer Lifesize Teddy. This addition aligns with the label’s tradition of nurturing and producing some of the country’s youngest music artists.

Lifesize Teddy joins Ladipoe, Boy Spyce, Crayon, Magixx, Ayra Starr, and Johnny Drille in the Mavin Dynasty.

Label boss, Don Jazzy announced the news in a cinematic video posted on his Instagram. He wrote, “Unveiling a new artist is a reminder of how an artist has let themselves go through the laid-down process of the Mavin Academy, the testament of our faith in them, and the coming together of our hard work. With the power vested in me by the Supreme Mavin Dynasty, It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Mavin’s latest signee. Rapper, poet, singer, and songwriter Lifesize Teddy.”

The singer will drop her self-titled debut EP, “Lifesize Teddy,” tonight.

See the post below: